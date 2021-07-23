Former Governor appointed chairman of Gibraltar office of Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment

CWEIC Chair Lord Marland has announced the appointment of the former Governor and Commander-in-Chief of Gibraltar, Lieutenant General Edward Davis as Chair of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council’s Gibraltar office.

CWEIC’s Gibraltar office has been established in partnership with Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar, with the aim of capitalising on the business and investment opportunities offered by the Commonwealth, following the UK’s departure from the European Union (EU).

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

23-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR