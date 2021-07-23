Jellyfish nets could end up being removed from eastside

This year Government prepared Gibraltar’s public beaches to be as safe as physically possible, with the deployment of the jellyfish nets representing an important part of the operation, especially since these, now prominent features at bathing areas, were not present last year due to the Covid19 Pandemic restrictions in place.

But the possibility has arisen that jellyfish nets could be more of a danger than a safety measures - and their possible removal from the east side is under consideration.Nature having taken its ever unpredictable course of action, this year has caused the seabed and beach contours to change both at Eastern Beach and Catalan Bay, with significant shifting of sand and deposits on the seabed creating prominent sandbanks.

