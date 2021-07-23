Covid takes its toll

The only events that will for the moment proceed with will be smaller, seated, ticketed events, and only with patrons being double vaccinated and having had a negative COVID test within the previous 24 hours.Government is saddened by the fact that it has had to take this step, once the community had for some months been able to once enjoy a more normal social life, but has had to respond to the rapid growth in COVID-19 cases, and in particular recent hospitalisations.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

23-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR