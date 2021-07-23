Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 288 (259: residents, 29: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4336
Self-isolation: 749
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 8
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 1
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 67,402 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 21 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 8 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,327
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,072
There are 21 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
12 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 85-90. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 85-90. 12. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75.
9 unvaccinated individuals
13. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 14. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 15. Unvaccinated resident aged 65-70. 16. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 17. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 18. Unvaccinated resident aged 45-50. 19. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 20. Unvaccinated resident aged 30-35. 21. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.
23-07-21
