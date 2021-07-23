Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 288 (259: residents, 29: visitors)Recovered cases: 4336Self-isolation: 749Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 8Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 1Deaths from COVID-19: 82Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 94A total of 67,402 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 21 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 8 were close contacts of existing active cases.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,327Vaccines done (second dose): 39,072

There are 21 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

12 vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 85-90. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 85-90. 12. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75.

9 unvaccinated individuals

13. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 14. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 15. Unvaccinated resident aged 65-70. 16. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 17. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 18. Unvaccinated resident aged 45-50. 19. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 20. Unvaccinated resident aged 30-35. 21. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.

