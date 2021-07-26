BID campaign launched with ‘overwhelming support’ from Main Street

With overwhelming support from local businesses, the Main Street & Surrounds Business Improvement District (BID) Task Group has officially launched the BID campaign! Business owners will soon be invited to vote and decide whether they want to back the project, and lead the way for continued economic recovery and future growth with a plan to invest £4m in our town centre over five years.

For the BID to go ahead it will require a majority of those voting to support it and an independent postal ballot will be held between 1st and 29th September. Ballot papers will be sent out to over 1000 business owners within the area and the final result will be announced on Thursday 30th September 2021. If successful it will trigger the creation of Gibraltar’s very first Business Improvement District – a model which is used by over 2000 places across the world, including 300+ in the UK, to manage their city and town centres.The Main Street & Surrounds BID has been developed by businesses and with the support of HMGoG. Despite the inevitable difficulties and delays due to the COVID pandemic, there is huge confidence that this tried and tested model will help Main Street and surrounding areas not only perform better but provide a strong foundation for recovery.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

26-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR