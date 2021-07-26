BID campaign launched with ‘overwhelming support’ from Main Street
For the BID to go ahead it will require a majority of those voting to support it and an independent postal ballot will be held between 1st and 29th September. Ballot papers will be sent out to over 1000 business owners within the area and the final result will be announced on Thursday 30th September 2021. If successful it will trigger the creation of Gibraltar’s very first Business Improvement District – a model which is used by over 2000 places across the world, including 300+ in the UK, to manage their city and town centres.
The Main Street & Surrounds BID has been developed by businesses and with the support of HMGoG. Despite the inevitable difficulties and delays due to the COVID pandemic, there is huge confidence that this tried and tested model will help Main Street and surrounding areas not only perform better but provide a strong foundation for recovery.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
26-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Lorry and RHIB Seized
- GHA introduces new Mental Health Crisis line
- Any further lockdowns or drastic measures would place Gibraltar in a state of significant economic and social disarray
- Splashing about at the Bayside Boathouse Pier
- How Argentina tried to blow up the Rock
- From one cliff-edge scenario to the next, and on to the NNO Board
- BID campaign launched with ‘overwhelming support’ from Main Street
- The BBC, Gibraltar, broadcasting rights and how to deal with unauthorised content