Splashing about at the Bayside Boathouse Pier

One of these activities is canoeing. From Monday 26th July to Wednesday 28th July, children will be able to experience canoeing, kayaking and paddle boarding at the Bayside Sports Complex Boathouse Pier. With Monday being the first day, the children were introduced to the basics, and then had the chance to either use the paddle boards, the canoe or the kayak. The session then finished with lots of fun. Firstly, a challenge to see if all the children participating could fit on the giant paddle board and if they could; would they be able to stand up and keep their balance. It took them a few times to stand up and keep their balance, but in the end they did manage it.

27-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR