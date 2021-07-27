Any further lockdowns or drastic measures would place Gibraltar in a state of significant economic and social disarray

by JOSEPH GARCIA Jr, Year 12 Bayside Comprehensive School student There are various case studies in a number of countries who have ramped up on their vaccine rollout that indicate the vaccine is extremely effective in reducing the most severe symptoms and curbing the overwhelming amount of deaths in our most vulnerable societal age groups.

This is a fundamental step into reaching some form of normality after the deepest recession since the Second World War.The repeated and unsustainable cycle of lockdowns and restrictions place the global economy as well as the mental health of its people in a precarious position. It has become blatantly obvious that we must mitigate the risk to human life meanwhile lessening the economic pressure that has led to the virtual collapse of many domestic economies.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

27-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR