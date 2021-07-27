GHA introduces new Mental Health Crisis line

In a Mental Health Crisis call 111. The GHA has streamlined the way in which members of the public can access Mental Health Services in a crisis or emergency.

From Monday 26th July 2021, members of the public should call 111 to report a mental health crisis or to access Mental Health Services in an emergency. The call will be clinically screened through a triage process and the most appropriate response will be actioned. The triage protocol has been based on an adapted version of the UK and Australian Mental Health 7-point Triage Scale, and provides clearly-defined, actionable responses dependent on a clinical assessment of the urgency of each case.

