Contract of Director of Public Health not being renewed

Dr Bhatti has put the following on twitter: My time in Gibraltar has come to an end; my contract is not being renewed. I'm very sorry to have to leave.

I worked hard to protect the community during a very difficult period: the Pandemic is still not over.

Thank you everyone who helped & supported me! God bless Gibraltar!

And the Government has issued the following:

Dr Bhatti's contract has not yet expired, but it will not be renewed, and enters pre-end-of-contract leave at the end of this week.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

28-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR