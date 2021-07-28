Contract of Director of Public Health not being renewed

Dr Bhatti has put the following on twitter:
My time in Gibraltar has come to an end; my contract is not being renewed. I'm very sorry to have to leave.
I worked hard to protect the community during a very difficult period: the Pandemic is still not over.
Thank you everyone who helped & supported me! God bless Gibraltar!
And the Government has issued the following:
Dr Bhatti's contract has not yet expired, but it will not be renewed, and enters pre-end-of-contract leave at the end of this week.
