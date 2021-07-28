Head & Neck Cancer concern

The 27th of July has been declared World Head and Neck Cancer Day by the International Federation of Head and Neck Oncology Societies. To mark this day the GHA is launching an awareness campaign.

Head and Neck cancer is a group of cancers that usually begin in the squamous cells that line the mucosal surfaces inside the mouth, nose, throat. Occasionally cancers can start in the salivary glands. Head and neck cancers account for nearly 4% of all cancers.

28-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR