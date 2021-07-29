Soup kitchen in the Parish Church for those who cannot make ends meet

The Mayor, Mr Christian Santos visited the soup kitchen at St Theresa’s Parish Church. Never one to shy away from active participation or hard work, His Worship worked a Friday morning shift serving up portions to last the weekend alongside a team led by Monsignor Charles Azzopardi, known affectionately in the community as Father Charlie.
The food prepared was wholesome, filling and delicious, and of a quality that any home cook would be proud to serve their family. Apart from meals, extra groceries were also provided for those who needed them.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
29-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR