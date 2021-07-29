WOMAN OF THE WEEK

Jane Hart Simmons has done so much work for Gibraltar in regards to the Rotary Club and the Art Society. Talking about her pandemic, she mentioned that being home and involved with the Rotary Club whilst working as chairman of the Art Society has been extremely difficult.

Thanks to Zoom video call they managed to have fairly normal art society meetings however she feels it is still very difficult in terms of fundraising for the Rotary Club. She booked the Alameda Gardens for a concert on the 18th of September however she has had to cancel it with the new laws that have come in. She mentioned that ‘nobody is gonna buy a ticket whilst a test 24 hours prior to an event’. On a working side it has been difficult but she’s just got on with it quite literally.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

29-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR