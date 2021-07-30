Major water leak converts Europa Road into a river

by PANORAMA reporter Parts of Europa Road looked like a river wednesday evening at about 7pm, but no one has explained officially what went wrong - and why. We asked the Government yesterday and they said this was a matter for Aquagib, but at Aquagib there was no reply yesterday afternoon as if they had all gone to the beach.

But those who witnessed what happened at Europa Point say that it could only be described as a major water leak. From the old casino area to the Rock Hotel area of Europa Road, it was like a river, with never ending flows of brownish water coming down the road on both sides of it.This was not a small leak, the water was being released with great strength, with cars causing splashes on both sides of the road.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

30-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR