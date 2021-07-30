CLOSE THE FRONTIER SAYS SPANISH PARTY

The Spanish right-wing party Vox has again come out attacking Gibraltar, on this occasion they want the immediate closure of the frontier to suffocate Gibraltar and recover what they describe as Spanish sovereignty. This was stated by the secretary general of Vox Macarena Olona at a press conference yesterday on the other side of the frontier.

'I want to say loud and clear that Gibraltar is Spanish. We have to close the fence to suffocate the possibility of any access to Gibraltar via land, sea or air because we are in front of an authentic cave of pirates, with the main pirate at the front, Mr Picardo, and those who pay the consequences are the citizens of the Campo de Gibraltar.'

