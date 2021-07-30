JOE GARCIA - A Lifetime in Journalism. Editor and founder of Panorama daily Gibraltar. *He was an editor in his twenties and a publisher in his thirties.

Publisher of Panorama daily Gibraltar, and numerous books, booklets, magazines and other publications.

*The first Gibraltarian journalist to receive an award in The Queen's Honours List for services to journalism in Gibraltar and abroad. (31 December 1990).

*The first Gibraltarian journalist to be awarded the Gibraltar Medallion of Honour, having served and contributed to the interests of Gibraltar and its people, particularly in the fields of journalism and publishing. (30 July 2015).



*The first Gibraltarian journalist to receive the Governor's award for excellence, for remarkable and profoundly significant contribution to journalism in Gibraltar. (18 January 2019).

*The first Gibraltarian journalist to write extensively about Gibraltar abroad in leading publications.

*The first Gibraltarian journalist to be granted a formal interview by a Spanish Foreign Minister in the Palacio de Santa Cruz in Madrid. (6 March 1978).