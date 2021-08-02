Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 242 (237: residents, 5: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4635 (+21)
Self-isolation: 537
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 5
Positive cases in CCU: 3
Positive Cases in ERS: 2
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 69,141 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 11 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 6 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,340
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,119
There are 16 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
13 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 85-90. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 80-85. 12. Vaccinated visitor aged 60-65. 13. Vaccinated visitor aged 55-60.
3 unvaccinated individuals
14. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 15. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 16. Unvaccinated visitor aged 15-20.
02-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- BREXIT STORM BREWING: Brussels could force the UK to re-write Gibraltar deal
- Trustees of Community Care warn the Action Group
- KIAN ROCHE, aged 8, raises over £1000 and gets commendation
- GIBRALTAR RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS ONLINE COMPETITION
- El wee walkout from the Paloment que parecia un Christmas pantomime
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- COMING: Rock high tourism