Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 242 (237: residents, 5: visitors)Recovered cases: 4635 (+21)Self-isolation: 537Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 5Positive cases in CCU: 3Positive Cases in ERS: 2Deaths from COVID-19: 82Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 94A total of 69,141 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 11 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 6 were close contacts of existing active cases.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,340Vaccines done (second dose): 39,119

There are 16 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

13 vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 85-90. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 80-85. 12. Vaccinated visitor aged 60-65. 13. Vaccinated visitor aged 55-60.

3 unvaccinated individuals

14. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 15. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 16. Unvaccinated visitor aged 15-20.

