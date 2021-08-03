BREXIT STORM BREWING: Brussels could force the UK to re-write Gibraltar deal
Whitehall insiders have conceded there is a risk that bloc leaders could also make their own fresh demands for tweaks as part of the overhaul of the protocol to avoid a hard border. Britain and Brussels are at loggerheads over Government demands to rewrite the Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.
'PRIVATE BRIEFINGS'
EU sources have told the Express that EU Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic has told colleagues in private briefings the demands amount to renegotiating at least 50 percent of the protocol.
In public, Mr Sefcovic, has rejected the possibility of rewriting the legal text but has promised to find creative solutions to help ease the burden of the customs controls on people and businesses in Northern Ireland.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
03-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- BREXIT STORM BREWING: Brussels could force the UK to re-write Gibraltar deal
- Trustees of Community Care warn the Action Group
- KIAN ROCHE, aged 8, raises over £1000 and gets commendation
- GIBRALTAR RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS ONLINE COMPETITION
- El wee walkout from the Paloment que parecia un Christmas pantomime
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- COMING: Rock high tourism