BREXIT STORM BREWING: Brussels could force the UK to re-write Gibraltar deal

A Brexit storm is in the air as the EU could force the UK to re-write the deal on Gibraltar. This is because European governments could use Britain's demand to revisit the post-Brexit rules for Northern Ireland to reopen the entire divorce deal.

Whitehall insiders have conceded there is a risk that bloc leaders could also make their own fresh demands for tweaks as part of the overhaul of the protocol to avoid a hard border. Britain and Brussels are at loggerheads over Government demands to rewrite the Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.EU sources have told the Express that EU Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic has told colleagues in private briefings the demands amount to renegotiating at least 50 percent of the protocol.In public, Mr Sefcovic, has rejected the possibility of rewriting the legal text but has promised to find creative solutions to help ease the burden of the customs controls on people and businesses in Northern Ireland.

03-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR