Summer Sports and Leisure Programme 2021

This Wednesday saw the return of the Gibraltar Rugby Annual Summer Camp hosted by the Gibraltar RFU and Bristol Bears Academy. The summer camp is taking place at the Europa Sports Park until Friday 6th August, and its main aim is to help children aged 8 to 18 years learn new skills such as teamwork, as well as the basics of rugby.

Over 70 children are participating in the summer camp. Gibraltar RFU Technical Director Dave Barley shared how he felt about the turn out. He said: “I’m really happy. It’s great to see so many children coming down during their summer break to come and take part in the rugby camp.”In previous years, various UK based Rugby clubs have visited the Rock to help the GRFU run the summer camps. Talking about why they chose the Bristol Bears this year, Dave said: “Previously we have had Gloucester and Harlequins.

