Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 290 (280: residents, 10: visitors)Recovered cases: 4669 (-1)Self-isolation: 588Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 9Positive cases in CCU: 3Positive Cases in ERS: 2Deaths from COVID-19: 83Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 95A total of 70,142 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is includedin the above figures.Of the 26 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 15 were close contacts of existing active cases.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,346Vaccines done (second dose): 39,143

There are 30 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

21 vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 85-90. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 12. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 13. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 14. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 15. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 16. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70. 17. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 18. Vaccinated resident aged 85-90. 19. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 20. Vaccinated visitor aged 45-50. 21. Vaccinated visitor aged 70-75.

9 unvaccinated individuals

22. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40. 23. Unvaccinated resident aged 60-65. 24. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 25. Unvaccinated resident aged 40-45. 26. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 27. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 28. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 29. Unvaccinated visitor aged 25-30. 30. Unvaccinated visitor aged 50-55.

05-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR