The Gibraltar Beach Volleyball Corporate League rounded up its final matches at the Europa Pool Beach Volleyball Courts. The four teams in action on Wednesday night were AMS, GDP, William Hill and Deloitte.

The public gathered on a hot evening to see which corporate team would be victorious in the league.After 5 weeks of competition and 16 teams challenging Wednesday evening saw the finale of its league.

06-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR