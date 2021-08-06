BOAT PROCESSION ON NATIONAL DAY

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group says that a Boat Procession will take place on Wednesday 8th September at 1930hrs, as part of the National Celebrations.

The event is being organised by the Rector of the Shrine of Our Lady of Europe with the assistance of the Royal Gibraltar Police, the Gibraltar Port Authority, the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Services, HM Customs, the Gibraltar Defence Police and the Department of the Environment.

