Summer Sports and Leisure Programme 2021

The Sports Train is a series of sporting activities ran by the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority. Described as being fitness and fun for children aged 7 to 14, it is held Monday to Friday 10am to 12:30pm.Abdullah Hameed is in charge of the 9 to 11 year old group. Explaining what the children were getting up to when Panorama visited the Bayside Sports Complex yesterday, he said: “I am leading table tennis for children aged 9 to 11, and firstly we start off with skill development and then they end the sessions playing matches. We are currently having a ladder tournament, so the winners move up and the others move down.”

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

06-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR