All aboard the Sports Train
Friday marks the end of the fourth week of the Summer Sports and Leisure Programme 2021, with only two weeks left until the end of the programme.
The Sports Train is a series of sporting activities ran by the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority. Described as being fitness and fun for children aged 7 to 14, it is held Monday to Friday 10am to 12:30pm.
Abdullah Hameed is in charge of the 9 to 11 year old group. Explaining what the children were getting up to when Panorama visited the Bayside Sports Complex yesterday, he said: “I am leading table tennis for children aged 9 to 11, and firstly we start off with skill development and then they end the sessions playing matches. We are currently having a ladder tournament, so the winners move up and the others move down.”
06-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR