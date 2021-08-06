Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 299 (289: residents, 10: visitors)Recovered cases: 4669 (+0)Self-isolation: 575Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 11Positive cases in CCU: 2Positive Cases in ERS: 2Deaths from COVID-19: 83Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 95A total of 70,313 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is includedin the above figures.Of the 9 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of existing active cases.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,346Vaccines done (second dose): 39,143

There are 9 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

5 vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35.

4 unvaccinated individuals

6. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 7. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 8. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 9. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.

06-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR