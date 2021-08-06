Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 299 (289: residents, 10: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4669 (+0)
Self-isolation: 575
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 11
Positive cases in CCU: 2
Positive Cases in ERS: 2
Deaths from COVID-19: 83
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 95
A total of 70,313 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is includedin the above figures.
Of the 9 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,346
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,143
There are 9 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
5 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35.
4 unvaccinated individuals
6. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 7. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 8. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 9. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.
