Gibraltar Breastfeeding Association celebrate World Breastfeeding Week

by MEGAN STRINGER World Breastfeeding Week is an annual event that takes place from the 1st – 7th of August each year. To celebrate this year, the Gibraltar Breastfeeding Association hosted a picnic in the picnic in the Commonwealth Park Bandstand.

The event was open to breastfeeding families and expectant mothers, with one of the aims of the event to help individuals to make friends with other breastfeeding mums, as well as having committee members on hand to give support and advice.

