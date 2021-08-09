When Spain put the ‘recovery of Gibraltar’ as a condition to join NATO

In our feature 'Those Were the Years' last week, we made a passing reference to Spain wanting Spanish troops in Gibraltar. Some people have asked if we have more information about it, which we have, and which we are glad to dwell on.

After Spain had held a referendum about NATO in 1986, they sent a secret memorandum to NATO headquarters, which was leaked in Brussels.The memorandum spelt out how Spain saw her role in NATO, such as having British forces in Gibraltar replaced by Spanish troops.She also wanted to get involved to the maximum, even in military terms, but excluding her belonging to NATO's chain of command.The Spanish said they wanted to be responsible for the security of a region extending from the Canaries to the Strait area, replacing other countries who then discharged such responsibilities.

