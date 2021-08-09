RGP has sent the following statement

Incident in Town
A man has been arrested following an incident in the centre of town.
Just after 12 noon the RGP Control Room received a report of a man brandishing a knife at a business in Irish Town.
Shortly after, police received a second report of the same man brandishing a knife just outside the Hindu Temple on Engineer’s Lane.
Both RGP and GDP officers were dispatched to the area and at around 1219 a man was arrested.
Police are advising members of the public to stay away from the area of Engineer’s Lane while officers continue to search the area, which is a live crime scene and investigation.
Any witnesses to the incident are advised to contact the RGP on 200 72500 or report online at www.police.gi/report-online
