New Casemates Square water fountain

Yesterday saw the inauguration of a new permanent drinking water fountain in Casemates Square installed by AquaGib Ltd.

During the 2019 Gibraltar Island Games, AquaGib Ltd worked closely with the organising committee to install event-designed water fountains around the various event locations throughout the games, aiming to provide a healthier drinking alternative. Such was its success that HMGoG approached us with the idea of installing a drinking water fountain at Casemates.