New Casemates Square water fountain

Yesterday saw the inauguration of a new permanent drinking water fountain in Casemates Square installed by AquaGib Ltd.
During the 2019 Gibraltar Island Games, AquaGib Ltd worked closely with the organising committee to install event-designed water fountains around the various event locations throughout the games, aiming to provide a healthier drinking alternative. Such was its success that HMGoG approached us with the idea of installing a drinking water fountain at Casemates.
AquaGib proceeded to install two temporary drinking water fountains at Casemates (outside the Police Station) and the Piazza (by the kiosk opposite Matalan) to explore how successful this would be with the community. With these public drinking water fountains potentially providing both environmental and health benefits and due to the community welcoming their installation, AGL has therefore decided to consider a more permanent solution.
