Ro-Ro ship sails into Gibraltar under heavy security escort

The British Armed Forces roll-on-roll-off sealift 'support' vessel ANVIL POINT sailed into Gibraltar harbour at 12.03 hours on Saturday 7th August under heavy security escort comprising RN Gibraltar Squadron HMS Dasher, and units of the Gibraltar Defence Police and Royal Gibraltar Police.

The Point class is a class of six Ro-Ro sealift ships originally procured under a Private Finance Initiative to be available for use as naval auxiliaries to the British armed forces. Two of the ships have now been released from the contract, leaving four available for service with the military.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

10-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR