Fuel containers galore seized

A large stash of fuel containers have been found by Royal Gibraltar Police officers at Europa Point yesterday afternoon. Just after 2pm, Op Trojan officers found the containers hidden close to the old Clay Pigeon Shooting Club.

Vehicle and fuel containers seized

A large number of fuel containers and a car were seized in two separate incidents during the early hours of yesterday morning.

At 0130, HM Customs reported to the Royal Gibraltar Police that fuel canisters had been seen in the area of Europa Point.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

11-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR