Hard-hit taxpayers paying for GBC’s luxuries

GBC has said that the Government "has kindly provided the premises and funds for the hugely complex technical fit out." So, we asked the Government if we could be informed what is the cost involved for the premises and what are the funds for the huge complex technical fit out.

This is the Government's reply: "The premises have been built by the Developers and their contractors to the specifications agreed with them by HMGOG. We will lease the premises at an annual rental cost of £300,000 per annum for the facility.“HMGOG has funded the systems and technical fit out at £2.2m and the Building Conversion to host the GBC TV and Radio Studios at a further cost of £750,000.”

11-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR