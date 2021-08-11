Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 180 (166: residents, 14: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4871 (+71)
Self-isolation: 450
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 7
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 83
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 95
A total of 71,284 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 13 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 6 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,366
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,162
There are 14 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
9 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 85-90. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 9. Vaccinated visitor aged 55-60.
5 unvaccinated individuals
10. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 11. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5. 12. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 13. Unvaccinated resident aged 70-75. 14. Unvaccinated resident aged 25-30.
11-08-21
