The Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, has announced says that the UK Government is supplying an additional 1170 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Gibraltar.

This latest supply of vaccine is scheduled to arrive in Gibraltar today, allowing the vaccination team to offer vaccine appointments to people on the waiting list and others who may now be eligible for vaccination.

11-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR