Youth Service members visit Wildlife Park

by MEGAN STRINGER Children from the Laguna Youth Club visited the Alameda Wildlife Conservation Park this week, as part of their summer activities.

Laguna Youth Club enables young people to take part in a series of activities which involve team work, problem solving and creative art.They have been extremely active throughout summer, involving their members in different activities such as paddle boarding, boulder climbing and much more.

11-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR