PRESENTATION OF CERTIFICATES BY COMMANDER BRITISH FORCES

Earlier this year Commodore Steve Dainton, Commander British Forces Gibraltar (CBF) presented certificates to some of the students who have successfully attained further educational qualifications through the Joint Education and Training Services (JETS).

The JETS team were delighted and appreciative that CBF was able to take part in this presentation event where he personally congratulated each student on their respective achievements.

