We muddle on as best we can!

by CARMEN GOMEZ As the summer continues its lazy stretch across our shores; at a time when many parts of the world are either knee deep in water, or homes are being lost due to fires ravaging the countryside; we, here in Gibraltar are content to do what we have always done; that is go to the beach or public baths, with their families, following a tradition of old. I sadly have known what it is to lose the house which used to be one’s family home.

To lose all your belongings, because there was no time or place to store them; in other words, to have to start all over again. When one is young there is always the hope that you can begin to rebuild your life elsewhere, but for those caught in the winter of their years it is tragic; as it was in my family’s case.So I can understand what those people we see on our screens during the news are going through. I can feel empathy with those people whose eyes are bereft of any expression, as they watch the flames devour in an instant, what took them a lifetime to build.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

16-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR