We muddle on as best we can!
To lose all your belongings, because there was no time or place to store them; in other words, to have to start all over again. When one is young there is always the hope that you can begin to rebuild your life elsewhere, but for those caught in the winter of their years it is tragic; as it was in my family’s case.
So I can understand what those people we see on our screens during the news are going through. I can feel empathy with those people whose eyes are bereft of any expression, as they watch the flames devour in an instant, what took them a lifetime to build.
