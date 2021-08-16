Another death confirms that battle against virus not yet over, says Chief Minister

The Government says it regrets to confirm the death of a resident of Gibraltar from COVID-19. The total number of deaths in Gibraltar related to COVID-19 now stands at 96. The deceased was a man aged 80-85 years old, who died Sunday afternoon of COVID-19 pneumonitis.

The deceased had underlying medical conditions and was fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This will be recorded in tomorrow’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘It is with deep regret that we announce a further death of COVID-19; our second this month. My most sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased.‘The devastating news is a strong reminder that the battle against this virus is not yet over. It is also particularly concerning to note that this individual was a fully vaccinated fellow Gibraltarian.Please continue to follow all public health advice, wash your hands, and call 111 at the first sign of symptoms.’

16-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR