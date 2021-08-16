Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Monday 16th August 2021
Total tests done: 324,717
Test results pending: 60
Test results received: 324,657
Confirmed cases: 5220 (+8)
Active cases: 126 (116: residents, 10: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4979 (+23)
Self-isolation: 273
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 4
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 84
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 96
A total of 71,884 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 5 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,366
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,174
There are 6 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
6 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 6. Vaccinated visitor aged 70-75.
