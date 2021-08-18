Cricket Summer Slam hits record attendance

by MEGAN STRINGER The Gibraltar Cricket Summer Slam ends today after an exciting four weeks of sessions where children could learn all about cricket as well as play some games.

All sessions are designed by International Cricket Council Level 3 qualified coach Paul Edgeller, alongside help from Level 1 and 2 qualified coaches and parents who volunteer. Held at the Europa Sports Complex on Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout July and August; the sessions are aimed at children aged 5 – 7 and aged 8 and over.Gibraltar Cricket Development Officer Paul Edgeller explained what Summer Slam is all about: “summer slam is just purely games. We are introducing them to lots of different games that we have in cricket but it’s mainly just about getting out and having fun.”

18-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR