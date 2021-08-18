Police warn about ‘free running’ after teenager falls 7 metres from the Zoca Flank wall

 Wednesday, August 18, 2021 - 09:33
Police are warning people of the dangers of “Free Running,” after a teenager ended up in the Intensive Care Unit with extensive injuries at the weekend.
On Friday night officers were called to Reclamation Road after a member of the public reported that a man had fallen almost 7 metres from the Zoca Flank wall. 


On police arrival, they found a 19-year-old local male lying on the floor, who was conscious, but was having difficulty breathing.
TAKEN TO HOSPITAL
He was then taken to the A & E Department of Saint Bernard’s Hospital where doctors found he had multiple fractures, including a fractured skull and a punctured lung.

