Three men rescued from kayaks by RGP

Three men have been arrested for immigration offences after being rescued from kayaks in two separate incidents within British Gibraltar Territorial waters (BGTW).

In the first incident at 1640, the Gibraltar Port Authority (GPA) informed the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) that a fishing vessel had come across a man in a kayak about one nautical mile south of Europa Point.RGP Marine Section officers were sent to the area where they rescued a Moroccan male, 28.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

18-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR