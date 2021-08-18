Security and public safety considerations as vessels go on unescorted tours of our waters

The motor sailing yacht left Torre Guadiaro at 5.30pm and arrived in BGTW waters at 7.30pm, flying the flag of Austria. Sailing leisurely, 'beach hopping' it would seem, she entered Gibraltar Harbour and toured the city's sea boundaries, along the Extension Jetty through to the Desalination Plant at the old Power Station site.

There she turned back, exited by the North Mole and then proceeded along its entire length, hugging the new LNG Power Station and turned right, sailing up to the entrance to Marina Bay. There she turned round and retraining her steps sailed out into the Bay after a 25-minute tour.

