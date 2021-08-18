Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 121 (115: residents, 6: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5015 (+11)
Self-isolation: 258
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 84
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 96
A total of 72,527 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 12 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,396
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,174
There are 12 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
9 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55.
3 unvaccinated individual
10. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 11. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 12. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.
