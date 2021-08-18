Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 121 (115: residents, 6: visitors)Recovered cases: 5015 (+11)Self-isolation: 258Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3Positive cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 84Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 96A total of 72,527 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 12 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,396Vaccines done (second dose): 39,174

There are 12 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

9 vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55.

3 unvaccinated individual

10. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 11. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 12. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.

