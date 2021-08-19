Law being changed, including life imprisonment, in fuel container crisis

The Government is changing the law to impose stiff penalties, including life imprisonment, to deal with the increasing fuel container crisis.
A Bill has been published to amend the Petroleum Act in order to deal with the increase in persons being found in possession of petrol canisters, on many occasions full of highly volatile automotive fuel, says a Government statement.
The law had already earlier this year been changed to make possession of fuel in the quantities in question a criminal offence.
However, the number of persons identified as being illegally in possession of large amounts of fuel has increased despite the criminalisation of the activity.
