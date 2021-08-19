CANNABIS RESIN WORTH £13 MILLION SEIZED

At around 07.30am yesterday, the Royal Gibraltar Police commenced a chase at sea with a suspect RHIB. The RHIB was first spotted at Emerson’s Place by an RGP land patrol. The RGP Marine Section then took over and immediately deployed to the area in order to intercept the RHIB.

There followed a high speed pursuit in the waters off the western side. During this time, bales were constantly being thrown from the RHIB.At this stage, Customs vessel HMC Searcher took over the pursuit and the suspect vessel continued to jettison more cargo in BGTW. It then rammed into HMC Searcher, causing it significant damage.

