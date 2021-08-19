Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 117 (115: residents, 2: visitors)Recovered cases: 5029 (+14)Self-isolation: 260Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 4Positive cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 84Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 96A total of 72,810 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 10 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 6 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,428Vaccines done (second dose): 39,179

There are 10 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

5 vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 80-85. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80.

5 unvaccinated individual

6. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 7. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 8. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 9. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5. 10. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.

