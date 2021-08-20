If others have bespoke agreements why can’t we?
Four years later he says “What we want is a bit of respect from the other side, a bit of flexibility, a bit of goodwill.”
It was always inevitable that if the British were the ones to break up the party, our spurned partners would punish them and us. Dominic Raab has attacked EU leaders for making the `offensive` suggestion, that Northern Ireland is not a proper part of the UK. Apparently a French diplomatic source said that President Macron had simply pointed to the fact, that it is divided from Great Britain by the sea. He is certain that the President knows that Northern Ireland is not a part of Great Britain.
