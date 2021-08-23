Gibraltar Fishing Club catch 80 kilo shark

During the Gibraltar Fishing Club’s Conger and White Bream competition, longest active member of the club Mario Ramos successfully landed an 80 kilo Bluntnose Sixgill shark.
This is the only shark ever recorded in the 111 years since the club was founded in 1910. The shark was landed using a net, with the hook quickly removed and the shark released as per the fishing clubs hook and release alive rules, which were introduced several decades ago before the present fishing regulations were locally introduced.
