New Gibraltar pistol association athletes qualified in international body

The Gibraltar Pistol Association (GPA) has welcomed their latest group of athletes to the International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) family. IPSC is the international body that governs practical shooting world wide.

IPSC has made significant progress into being recognized as an Olympic sport. Gibraltar has been a member of the international body since 2015 and we have been represented by teams at the 2017 World Handgun Championships and the 2019 European Handgun Championships.Unfortunately the 2020 World Handgun Championships had to be postponed and will hopefully take place in 2022.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

23-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR