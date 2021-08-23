Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Monday 23rd August 2021
Total tests done: 330,405
Test results pending: 39
Test results received: 330,366
Confirmed cases: 5290 (+3)
Active cases: 88 (88: residents, 0: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5088 (+14)
Self-isolation: 207
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 4
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 84
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 96
A total of 73,099 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 3 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,493
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,195
There are 3 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
1 vaccinated individual
1. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55.
2 unvaccinated individuals
2. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 3. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.
