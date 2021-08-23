Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 88 (88: residents, 0: visitors)Recovered cases: 5088 (+14)Self-isolation: 207Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 4Positive cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 84Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 96A total of 73,099 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 3 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,493Vaccines done (second dose): 39,195

There are 3 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

1 vaccinated individual

1. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55.

2 unvaccinated individuals

2. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 3. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.

23-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR