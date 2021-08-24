The issues of law and order at the weekend

Dangerous driving, an attempted burglary and the seizure of a Rigid Hulled Inflatable Boat were just some of the incidents uniformed officers dealt with over the weekend in Gibraltar.

In total, officers responded to more than 30 incidents over Friday, Saturday and Sunday.The first notable incident happened just after 10pm on Friday evening, when following a tip-off about a vehicle, officers attended Catalan Bay Car Park.Here they found a locally registered van with a RHIB inside, together with a manual fuel pump.Officers seized both the van and the vessel, and on Sunday, they arrested a local man, 31, on suspicion of Importing a Prohibited Import.

